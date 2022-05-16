The meeting of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association was at Sunfield Farm, off Freckleton Road and involved dozens of Association members on a variety of machines.
Lawn mower racing was devised as a less expensive alternative to motor racing almost 50 years ago and there was a good turnout of spectators who were invited to contribute to the fund-raising.
Organiser Stuart Polkinghorne said: “Thanks to everyone who came along.”
