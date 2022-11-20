In pictures: Crowds are entertained by Junior Andre, Sean Williamson and Buddy the Elf at Christmas lights switch on in Preston
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
By Jon Peake
35 minutes ago
Updated
20th Nov 2022, 10:56am
Hundreds of festive fans of all ages flocked to the Preston Christmas Lights switch on yesterday (Saturday) and were entertained by Junior Andre, Sean Williamson (Barry from Eastenders) and a variety of other performers before the switch was flicked and the city lit up in readiness for Christmas.
Check out our pictures from the fabulous event ...
