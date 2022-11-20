News you can trust since 1886
In pictures: Crowds are entertained by Junior Andre, Sean Williamson and Buddy the Elf at Christmas lights switch on in Preston

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

By Jon Peake
35 minutes ago
Updated 20th Nov 2022, 10:56am

Hundreds of festive fans of all ages flocked to the Preston Christmas Lights switch on yesterday (Saturday) and were entertained by Junior Andre, Sean Williamson (Barry from Eastenders) and a variety of other performers before the switch was flicked and the city lit up in readiness for Christmas.

Check out our pictures from the fabulous event ...

1. Preston Christmas Lights Switch On

Scenes from the Preston Christmas Lights Switch On on Saturday November 19

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Preston Christmas Lights Switch On

Scenes from the Preston Christmas Lights Switch On on Saturday November 19

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Preston Christmas Lights Switch On

Scenes from the Preston Christmas Lights Switch On on Saturday November 19

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Preston Christmas Lights Switch On

Preston Christmas Lights Switch On - Junior Andre performs for the crowd

Photo: Daniel Martino

