IN PICTURES: Clitheroe's MOD weekender 2021 in full flow

The streets of Clitheroe were lined with people dressed in parka jackets and mod regalia at the weekend as they welcomed a colourful cavalcade of scooters and riders descending into the town.

Established in 2011, Clitheroe MOD weekender has gone from strength-to-strength over the years. An annual event in the Ribble Valley, it embodies live music, scooters and like minded people. The Saturday heralds a mass scooter ride, which sees approximately 500 scooters ride into Clitheroe - cheered and welcomed by visitors in the town!