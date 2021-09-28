The arrival of mods 2021. Picture by David Johnston

IN PICTURES: Clitheroe's MOD weekender 2021 in full flow

After the cancellation of last year's event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Clitheroe MOD and Scooter Rally returned with a bang for a celebration of pure 'modness'.

By Faiza Afzaal
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 10:04 am
Updated Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 10:06 am

The streets of Clitheroe were lined with people dressed in parka jackets and mod regalia at the weekend as they welcomed a colourful cavalcade of scooters and riders descending into the town.

Established in 2011, Clitheroe MOD weekender has gone from strength-to-strength over the years. An annual event in the Ribble Valley, it embodies live music, scooters and like minded people. The Saturday heralds a mass scooter ride, which sees approximately 500 scooters ride into Clitheroe - cheered and welcomed by visitors in the town!

1. The arrival of mods 2021. Picture by David Johnston

2. The arrival of mods 2021. Picture by David Johnston

3. The arrival of mods 2021. Picture by David Johnston

4. The arrival of mods 2021. Picture by David Johnston

