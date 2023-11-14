News you can trust since 1886
In pictures: Clitheroe Castle bonfire raises £16,500 for charity and attracts 5,000 visitors

A record breaking £16,500 was raised at the Clitheroe Castle bonfire and fireworks display.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Nov 2023, 15:03 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT

The sell-out event attracted over 5,000 visitors from across the county. Chatburn Primary School won the competition for best guy and the fire was lit by bonfire regulars, the Rigby family who were parents Lee and and Carly with Oliver (eight) and four-year-old Darcie.

The charities who will benefit from the money raised are: ELHT & Me,Child Action North West Friends of Serenity, Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, Ark Education Barn Waddington, West Bradford School, Friends of Barrow School, St James’ PTA, Chatburn CE Primary SchoolSt Michaels & St John’s PTA, Ribblesdale Nursery & Cascades Care, Ribble Valley Crossroads Care, Ribble Valley Netball Club and Running 4 Cystic Fibrosis

.

