In pictures: Clitheroe Castle bonfire raises £16,500 for charity and attracts 5,000 visitors
The sell-out event attracted over 5,000 visitors from across the county. Chatburn Primary School won the competition for best guy and the fire was lit by bonfire regulars, the Rigby family who were parents Lee and and Carly with Oliver (eight) and four-year-old Darcie.
The charities who will benefit from the money raised are: ELHT & Me,Child Action North West Friends of Serenity, Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, Ark Education Barn Waddington, West Bradford School, Friends of Barrow School, St James’ PTA, Chatburn CE Primary SchoolSt Michaels & St John’s PTA, Ribblesdale Nursery & Cascades Care, Ribble Valley Crossroads Care, Ribble Valley Netball Club and Running 4 Cystic Fibrosis