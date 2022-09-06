Improvement notice served on Heysham 1 power station for breaching regulations

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has served improvement notices on EDF for contraventions of the Pressure Systems Safety Regulations (2000) (PSSR) at one of Heysham 1 and its sister station at Hartlepool.

The enforcement action for Heysham 1 and Hartlepool stations follows a targeted ONR inspection at Hartlepool in late June.

That inspection identified that EDF had failed to include all the required items of pressure equipment within Written Schemes of Examination for several of those systems at the site in County Durham.

An improvement notice has been served on Heysham 1 power station.

Following the ONR inspection at Hartlepool, EDF carried out a review which found similar breaches at Heysham 1 power station.

This resulted in ONR serving similar improvement notices on both sites.

The ONR says there were no consequences to the public or the environment as a result of the shortfalls.

PSSR regulations place duties on the owner of the pressure system to establish the scope of their Written Schemes of Examination which will determine the nature and frequency of in-service examinations of selected equipment within the pressure system.

The ONR inspection found that EDF had failed in this duty for some of these systems which support the operation of the reactor.

Mike Webb, ONR’s Superintending Inspector for Operating Reactors, said: “Following our inspection we concluded that EDF had breached the Pressure Systems Safety Regulations (2000) (PSSR) at Hartlepool Power Station.

“Similar breaches have subsequently been identified by EDF at Heysham 1 Power Station and we have also served an improvement notice on the site.

“We will engage with EDF during the period of the improvement notices to ensure positive progress is made to address the shortfalls at both sites.”