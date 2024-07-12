Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This new manager brings a wealth of experience to the role and is already expanding the nursery!

A popular East Lancashire nursery that faces high demand for baby places has appointed a new manager as they look to renovate and expand.

Conkers Day Nursery in Langho is delighted to welcome Katie Twine to the team, to take over as Manager.

Katie has over 12 years experience in childcare and managing day-care nurseries, and lives locally in nearby Clitheroe so is perfectly placed to take on the role.

Katie Twine is the new manager at Conkers Day Nursery in Lango. | Prosperity Childcare

One of the first things Katie is focussing on is renovating and opening a new baby room, she said: "There's lots of provision for pre-school locally, but we're in high demand for baby places so we've decided to open up a second room and increase our capacity in that area.

“Particularly with government funding opening up, we're seeing a real need for quality provision."

Conkers have a great facility with lots of outdoor space, which enables them to offer a Forest School as part of their offer.

Forest School is just one of the many facilities on offer at the nursery. | Prosperity Childcare

Katie said: "The facilities here are really lovely and spacious, so I was really pleased to join the team.

“It's tucked away in a really nice quiet area, and the Forest School is just one of our offers where we can enrich the children's experience in their time with us."

Katie also knows some of the parents already as a local, and feels this has helped her transition into her role.

She said: "It's so nice to see people we know and to build new partnerships with new parents as we help their children to blossom.

“We're really part of the community here and it's important for us to have all these great relationships."

Conkers Day Nursery is situated just off the A59 in Langho. | Prosperity Childcare

One way Conkers have given back to the local community recently is to sponsor neighbouring Langho FC's sports facility, which has 3 senior men's, 24 junior boys teams, a Ladies team and 2 girls teams playing football across different leagues in the region.

Emma Collins, Director at Prosperity Childcare, said: "We're delighted to have Katie join the team and use her experience to shape the offering here at Conkers.

“As a company we're always willing to invest in our staff and facilities, to keep on offering the highest standards to all our families.

"Outdoor space is really important to us as a group, and we encourage staff and children to be outdoors in the fresh air as much as possible - even the babies!

“I encourage all parents of young children to come down and take a look round Conkers, and see how happy our children are as they grow up with us!"

Prosperity Childcare now has eight day nurseries in Manchester, Rochdale, Diggle and East Lancashire. Each setting focuses on learning through play, and has carefully designed outdoor space.

