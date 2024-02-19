I’m running the Manchester Marathon for Bleakholt after losing my dog

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oliver, an 18-year-old Law student from Lancaster University, is gearing up to run the Manchester Marathon this April, and he is fundraising for Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary.

The loss of his pet Lhatese named Charlie, hit Oliver hard but after seeing all the wonderful work that Bleakholt does for animals, he knew he’d found the charity he’d be fundraising for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “From being an avid animal lover, seeing all the care and good work that Bleakholt provides to animals made choosing to run the marathon for them a no brainer.

“This was further enhanced when I went to visit the animal sanctuary with my mother, where I got to speak to people there and see all of the good work that was being done.”

Oliver stood outside Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, the charity he will be fundraising for.

Bleakholt was first introduced to Oliver, through his parents who highlighted to him the importance of animal charities and how he could make a difference in the lives of vulnerable creatures.

It was during this introduction that Oliver also realised that Bleakholt President, Gemma Atkinson is one of his neighbours in the town of Tottington in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver said: “From recently losing my dog and researching animal legislation at university, particularly the Dangerous Dogs Act and the problems that it creates, raising money for animals seemed fitting.

“The ability to support a local charity would be an honour as it gives me a chance to give back to the local community.”

Oliver's journey into the world of marathon running began with a simple desire to challenge himself further after completing his first half marathon in December.

Following his half marathon completion, running a marathon was the next logical step and Oliver has been running regularly at university which has enabled him to stay active alongside all the studying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bleakholt, which is located in Edenfield, aims to give every animal a second chance by providing a sanctuary for ill and elderly animals on their stables and farms.