One of Lancashire’s most famous faces has teamed up with fellow film and TV stars to front a major new modern slavery campaign.

BAFTA-nominee Julie Hesmondhalgh from Accrington, perhaps best known for her roles on Broadchurch, Coronation Street and Mr Bates vs the Post Office, has joined forces with North West modern slavery charity Causeway for their Stand With Survivors campaign.

Other celebrities fronting the campaign alongside Julie include stand-up comedian and After Life actor Kerry Godliman, chef and Great British Menu host Andi Oliver, EastEnders and Call the Midwife favourite Cliff Parisi, Coronation Street’s Shelley King, Bolton-based Olympic boxer Cindy Ngamba, and Liverpool RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard.

Lancashire actress Julie Hesmondhalgh has joined forces with Causeway for their Stand With Survivors campaign. | submit

Why has the campaign been launched?

In recent years, modern slavery cases across the North West of England have been on the rise.

In 2023, the North West was one of the regions in England and Wales with the highest number of referrals for modern slavery support, through the government’s National Referral Mechanism, only coming behind London and the South East.

It is estimated that over 50 million people worldwide are currently trapped in modern slavery and exploitation, with over 100,000 of those in the UK. Survivors in the UK will most commonly have experienced labour exploitation, sexual exploitation and criminal exploitation.

Now Accrington-born actor Julie Hesmondhalgh, 54, has teamed up the North West modern slavery charity Causeway, to front their new campaign called Stand With Survivors. The campaign aims to increase awareness around modern slavery, and educate the public about the signs to look out for which indicate somebody may be experiencing modern slavery and exploitation.

What has Julie’s involvement been?

In a special film that has been produced for the campaign, Julie explains that when it comes to how many people are currently experiencing modern slavery, “globally, estimates put this figure at over 50 million”.

She goes on to say that “if you think somebody may be experiencing modern slavery, please visit Causeway’s website or call the UK Modern Slavery Helpline [08000 121 700].”

Speaking about her involvement, Julie said: “Causeway support some of the most marginalised people in our society. Their experiences and voices are all too often not heard or valued. I am honoured to be involved with this Stand With Survivors campaign, and hope it will shine a much-needed spotlight on modern slavery, and help towards creating lasting change for the brave survivors affected by it.”

What has the charity said?

Edwin Buckley, Head of Communications and Engagement at Causeway, said: “We are so grateful to have Julie joining our star-studded line-up to front Causeway’s Stand With Survivors campaign. Modern slavery does not discriminate, anybody could find themselves affected by it, and statistics show it continues to be on the rise in the UK. Having Julie working with us to raise awareness and advocate against modern slavery is so impactful. The campaign is encouraging everybody to ‘stand with survivors’, and show our allyship, care and support for those who have been, or who are currently being, affected by modern slavery.”

Find out more about the Stand With Survivors campaign and watch Julie’s film on social media @CausewayCharity or by visiting www.wearecauseway.org.uk