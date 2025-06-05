I'm in love with the garden! Stunning 6 bed Lancashire mansion for sale

By Emma Downey
Published 5th Jun 2025, 07:47 BST
This fabulous contemporary property has made the most beautiful home with a modern feel throughout yet the warmth of a truly welcoming home, this fantastic property is in a sought-after location and offers superb living throughout.

On the market for a cool £925,000 ith Purplebricks Estate Agensts, nestled along Haighton Green Lane in a semi-rural location, this spot is ideal for those who like a rural feel but are close to the main road and motorway network along with all of the amenities available in Fulwood and Preston making this ideal for commuters.

The accommodation comprises of six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room and a separate lounge.

The property also benefits from an integral garage, a landscaped garden and secluded balcony offering amazing views.

This is a truly unique and impressive home that must be viewed to appreciate its quality and charm.

Take a look around.

This stunning 6 bedroom detached home is for sale with Purplebricks for a cool price of £925,000.

1. Haighton Green Lane, Preston

Haighton Green Lane, Preston

The accommodation comprises of 6 bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room and a separate lounge.

The Living Room

The accommodation comprises of 6 bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room and a separate lounge.

Frankie Says Relax.

The Lounge

Frankie Says Relax.

This is a truly unique and impressive home that must be viewed to appreciate its quality and charm

The Kitchen

This is a truly unique and impressive home that must be viewed to appreciate its quality and charm

