On the market for a cool £925,000 ith Purplebricks Estate Agensts, nestled along Haighton Green Lane in a semi-rural location, this spot is ideal for those who like a rural feel but are close to the main road and motorway network along with all of the amenities available in Fulwood and Preston making this ideal for commuters.
The accommodation comprises of six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room and a separate lounge.
The property also benefits from an integral garage, a landscaped garden and secluded balcony offering amazing views.
This is a truly unique and impressive home that must be viewed to appreciate its quality and charm.
Take a look around.
