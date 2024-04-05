Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local artist called Louise Duxbury has been hand-picked to help deliver workshops for Accrington’s newest creative event.

Accrington’s Spring Parade, a free new community event for 2024, is set to dazzle spectators on April 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parade promises to be extra special as it celebrates Hyndburn’s rich history and local art such as work from Louise Duxbury.

Louise was chosen as one of three artist assistants to work with creative geniuses Handmade Productions in delivering workshops to local community groups taking part in the parade prep.

An example of previous community work Louise created.

Louise’s journey is one of passion, perseverance, and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After pursuing a BA Hons in Eastern Fashion Design at UCLan, Louise established a children’s art studio and later contributed her talents as a creative therapy assistant at East Lancashire Hospice.

Post-lockdown, she decided to dedicate herself full-time to her creative business, focusing on running workshops, providing arts and crafts at events, facilitating creative well-being sessions, and organising children’s parties.

Louise said: “I have always had a passion for creativity and aspired to pursue a career in the arts.”

After participating in a workshop for the Handmade Parade in Accrington in 2019, she was in awe of their costume design, mask-making, and puppetry so when the opportunity to learn from the masters one on one came around, she couldn’t wait to apply.

Louise at Accrington and Rossendale college workshop creating a 3D structure of Blackpool Tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have been selected as an assistant artist for this year’s parade.

“Working alongside the talented Handmade Productions team has been an incredible opportunity, and I’m eager to apply the valuable skills I’m acquiring to my own work and share my skills to offer unique workshops with the wider community in Hyndburn.

“Being part of such a positive and vibrant event in the heart of Accrington is so important to me, it’s an honour to be part of such a vibrant celebration and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have been working on.”

Supported by UKSPF funding, Louise’s participation in the Accrington Spring Parade will have a long lasting impact across the community for years to come by offering others an opportunity to learn and develop their artistic and creative skills.

Louise and AAWAZ creating Tiffany glass inspired batik flag designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the preparation for this parade, the creative team has worked closely with several community groups sharing their skills to be transferred to future projects.

Lucy Dusgate, Head of Culture in Hyndburn said: “It was imperative to us when organising Accrington’s Spring Parade to work collaboratively with a diverse range of groups across Hyndburn to ensure the parade reflects the cultures within our community.

“By embracing diversity and nurturing local talent like Louise, we cultivate an inclusive environment where everyone’s unique voice can be celebrated and heard.”