John Unsworth, who lived in Adlington and has now moved to Darwen, is creating artworks of Lancashire pubs along with a piece about what makes each hostelry so unique.

The 68-year-old, who is semi-retired, has always had a passion for drawing, but did not always get the chance to practice it in working life.

He said: “I've recently been working on a drawing and verse project I call Pubs on Paper. This involves producing original pen artwork for pubs- some still around and some long gone - for a particular area.

“Specifically I am producing original artwork and associated verses in prints and I'm also doing a 2025 calendar.

“I've just completed the work for Adlington, my home town for many years, which is currently being printed.” and now working on Bolton and Westhoughton.”

He added: "I had the idea to do a project on Adlington then and now, but also with each pub, finding out anecdotes and its history to find out the story and go back over the years.

"I got research from people, finding out what they know, little stories.

"I also had the idea to do a calendar, 12 pubs with 12 verses.”

With Adlington pubs firmly under his belt, he has now turned his attention to Bolton and Westhoughton pubs.

Take a look at some of John’s impressive work.

Artist John Unsworth pictured outside The Spinners Arm pub in Adlington which will feature in his 2025 calendar 'Pubs on Paper' - celebrating local pubs.

Artist John Unsworth pictured outside Retreat, a former church, in Adlington.

John's 2025 Adlington Pubs on Paper calendar.

One of his many impressive sketches.