Oliver will be taking his talents to the European stage as England look to bring home some silverware.

A disabled golfer from Lancashire has been selected to represent Team England in an upcoming European tournament.

Morecambe local, Oliver Hirst-Greenham, has been chosen to proudly fly the flag for Enlgand at the Europe Nations Cup for Disabled Golfers taking place on July 18-20 at Golf Course Hosel in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Managing his mobility issues over time, aged 37, Oliver had settled for playing club competitions at Morecambe Golf Club off his low single-figure handicap.

Oliver in action during he G4D Tour at the Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club. | Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Oliver said: “I’ve got congenital hip dysplasia. I was born with very shallow hip sockets which means all the muscles and the tendons and everything are all very underdeveloped and the bone moves around in the socket.”

When Oliver launches a big drive down the fairway, fellow golfing partners may be unaware of the pain he is having to cope with as he plays, and the awkwardness of the hip, leg and back motion involved throughout his swing.

Yet golf creates a happy place for him and his friends at Morecambe Golf Club in Lancashire, where he has always been coached by trusted PGA Club Professional Simon Fletcher.

Oliver has competed in a number of EDGA tournaments since joining back in 2022. | EDGA

He also loves golf for the peace and quiet as he has a stressful job being a round-the-clock carer for a gentleman with learning difficulties, and loves nothing better than nine holes on his own in the evening.

Oliver said: “I’m manager of a private social care house. I look after a man with learning disabilities and I absolutely love it.

“I just love looking after people, that's why I talk people’s heads off!”

In 2022, Oliver discovered EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association) which presented new opportunities to him as people with disabilities were playing at a high level.

He said: “I was really nervous about coming, to be honest. The thing with me is my hips, it’s not an obvious disability so it was almost like I was worried about, will they class me as being disabled?

“But then I came up on my first day, and everybody was great. I passed my medical exam. I just thought it’s a really good way of playing golf courses, making some new friends.”

Oliver reacts after missing a putt on the Singapore G4D Tour last year. | ong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Making an impressive start, Oliver has now played three EDGA tournaments and he says he has loved every minute of the experience and he’d like to go as far as he could with EDGA.

At the time of writing he had risen to 16th in the World Ranking after a trio of top-5 performances, and his dream now is to compete in more G4D EDGA Tours.

After receiving the call-up to represent the county, Oliver will join seven other players at the European Nations Cup as England look to better their 3rd and 2nd place finishes as previous events.

All eight players qualified through the World Ranking for Golfers with a Disability, with six individuals will be putting on the England kit for the first time. | PHA Group

England Golf Disability Team Manager Robert Kedzlie said: “These guys are usually participating against each other week on week in individual events across Europe, but to represent your country just takes it to another level.

“As with any England team, our aim is to compete at the highest level and bring back more silverware from Dusseldorf.