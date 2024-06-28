I’m a disabled golfer from Morecambe who has just been selected to represent England!
A disabled golfer from Lancashire has been selected to represent Team England in an upcoming European tournament.
Morecambe local, Oliver Hirst-Greenham, has been chosen to proudly fly the flag for Enlgand at the Europe Nations Cup for Disabled Golfers taking place on July 18-20 at Golf Course Hosel in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Managing his mobility issues over time, aged 37, Oliver had settled for playing club competitions at Morecambe Golf Club off his low single-figure handicap.
Oliver said: “I’ve got congenital hip dysplasia. I was born with very shallow hip sockets which means all the muscles and the tendons and everything are all very underdeveloped and the bone moves around in the socket.”
When Oliver launches a big drive down the fairway, fellow golfing partners may be unaware of the pain he is having to cope with as he plays, and the awkwardness of the hip, leg and back motion involved throughout his swing.
Yet golf creates a happy place for him and his friends at Morecambe Golf Club in Lancashire, where he has always been coached by trusted PGA Club Professional Simon Fletcher.
He also loves golf for the peace and quiet as he has a stressful job being a round-the-clock carer for a gentleman with learning difficulties, and loves nothing better than nine holes on his own in the evening.
Oliver said: “I’m manager of a private social care house. I look after a man with learning disabilities and I absolutely love it.
“I just love looking after people, that's why I talk people’s heads off!”
In 2022, Oliver discovered EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association) which presented new opportunities to him as people with disabilities were playing at a high level.
He said: “I was really nervous about coming, to be honest. The thing with me is my hips, it’s not an obvious disability so it was almost like I was worried about, will they class me as being disabled?
“But then I came up on my first day, and everybody was great. I passed my medical exam. I just thought it’s a really good way of playing golf courses, making some new friends.”
Making an impressive start, Oliver has now played three EDGA tournaments and he says he has loved every minute of the experience and he’d like to go as far as he could with EDGA.
At the time of writing he had risen to 16th in the World Ranking after a trio of top-5 performances, and his dream now is to compete in more G4D EDGA Tours.
After receiving the call-up to represent the county, Oliver will join seven other players at the European Nations Cup as England look to better their 3rd and 2nd place finishes as previous events.
England Golf Disability Team Manager Robert Kedzlie said: “These guys are usually participating against each other week on week in individual events across Europe, but to represent your country just takes it to another level.
“As with any England team, our aim is to compete at the highest level and bring back more silverware from Dusseldorf.
“The level of competition is extremely high, and with three days of greensomes, foursomes and better-ball rounds, players will be pushed to the limit. But we will embrace the challenge in a fun environment, surrounded by some outstanding golfers.”
