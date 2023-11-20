Swedish furniture brand IKEA has joined social media users in trolling Balenciaga for releasing a $925 towel skirt in its latest collection.

The mocking began after the Spanish fashion house, notable for its ready-to-wear footwear and handbags, announced its Spring 2024 Collection on Instagram last week which included a unisex, beige, terry-cotton towel skirt marketed at a pricey $925.

Balenciaga said the unisex, knee-length towel skirt is made with terry cotton in Italy. It comes with two buttons inside the waistline, an adjustable belt — with a buckle inside — and the Balenciaga logo embroidered tone-on-tone at the front.

Social media users were quick to remark on the item of clothing, with one saying the fashion brand had ‘lost their mind’, while another asked ‘are we being punked?’

Who wore it better?

IKEA decided to get in on the joke and posted an ad on their Instagram account for its own Vinarn bath towel at a fraction of the cost.

An IKEA spokesperson said: "Introducing the new VINARN Towel Skirt, a 2024 Spring fashion essential’. The product, however, costs hundreds of dollars less than Balenciaga's at 16 British pounds ($20).”

The clever comeback branded it as a ‘skirt towel’ and featured a model dressed like Balenciaga's own with the addition of a blue tote shopping bag – in what might possibly be a further dig to a previous troll.

