The thought of becoming a millionaire overnight is the stuff dreams are made of – and for thousands of people in the UK, and plenty in Lancashire, that dream has become a reality thanks to the National Lottery.

Since its inception in 1994, a staggering 6,800 people have become instant millionaires.

Despite the astronomical odds of actually winning the jackpot, people do, and in an instant they can buy pretty much anything they want.

Here's how Prestonians would spend their millions if they won the lottery

But what would a lottery winner buy first?

That’s the question we posed to you on the Lancashire Post Facebook Page – here’s what some of you said …

If you won the lottery what would be the first thing you would buy and why?

Helliott Dwane

A Lamborghini (or two) could be yours if you won the lottery

A little stone cottage in rural Lancashire, surrounded by hills and trees that I could use as a bolt hole when I’m homesick (I live overseas and miss Lancashire).

Sally Ann Fearnley

My late aunt’s house... It’s lovely and has many happy memories. It does need some tlc but I'd love to bring it back to its former glory.

Kate Riley

Would a yacht be on your shopping list if you won the lottery?

Horses, lots and lots of horses!

Maria Smith

A nice big bungalow and a camper van for my hubby, also a big villa in my happy place so all my family could use it and my friends.

Megan Treherne

Buy my mum a house, a holiday to Disney World and other tourists things. Go to New York. Put the rest into savings and keep it for the future.

Antonia Maria

I would buy a nice holiday home in southern Spain so I can have an excuse to spend time there every year.

Shaz Russell

Waddow Hall in Lancashire. A fabulous building set in beautiful countryside. A sanctuary for all but especially for our Girl Guiding organisation.

Sharon Fielding

A big plot of land and build a dog rescue.

Julia Gormally

A Lamborghini … just love cars.

Round the world cruise, new teeth and a yacht!

Nigel Drelincourt

Tickets for a round the world cruise… time to think and to plan

Donna Wallace

A house big enough to live together with my two daughters and their partner’s grandchildren and friends, and a field full of rescued animals would be my dream.

Michael Buckley

Sailing lessons and a nice yacht.

Andrew D Crowe

VW camper van then disappear to the Scottish Highlands for a few months - hiking.

James Stopforth

Not buy, but set up a company to employ others and treat them well, look after them, nurture them, encourage growth, pay them well and give great employment benefits!

Vicky Talbot

My dad a plain ticket to South Africa so he could go and see his sister.

Barry Ashworth

An 1967 Shelby mustang GT500 “Eleanor"

Marley Dane

Buy a football team and 200,000 acres for a doggie sanctuary.

T Jay Callaley

I would find a good dentist and get my teeth done.

Andy Phillips

A woodland with a lawyer writing a paper so it is looked after for many years. Access by permission. Wildlife will be encouraged.

Moira Greenwood

Small house with land for as many neglected animals to live, plus an Aston Martin.