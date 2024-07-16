Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The identical twin sisters from Burnley, who went viral on the social media platform TikTok after their hilarious reaction to how much two ice creams would cost them on a trip to the park, have been chosen as the faces of a summer campaign by one of the UK’s biggest entertainment companies.

Merlin Entertainments, which owns some of the UK’s leading indoor and outdoor attractions across the country including the London Eye, SEA LIFE, Warwick Castle, LEGOLAND Windsor and Alton Towers Resort, appointed social media stars Marnie and Mylah Green to the unique role of ‘Chief Pocket Money Protection Officers.’

The eight-year-old ‘ice cream twins’ are the focal point of a promotion on summer holiday savings offers on kids’ tickets at the UK’s top attractions. And in their new roles the twins will soon be heading out on a UK tour of selected Merlin attractions to spread the summer savings joy by handing out free ice creams to the first 100 kids who turn up to say ‘Hi.’

Identical Burnley twins Marnie and Mylah Green who went viral on TikTok in 'ice cream' rant are stars of summer campaign for Merlin Entertainments (photo by Simon Jacobs)

Scott O’Neil, Chief Executive of Merlin Entertainments, said: “We couldn’t think of a better dynamic duo to announce Merlin’s summer of fun than the wonder twins, Marnie and Mylah. They are the new voice of value for money in the UK, and everyone loves a good deal – especially for our families.”

The sisters became social media stars after a trip to Towneley Park in Burnley one day in May. Discovering that the ice cream van only accepted card payments and the price of two ‘screwball’ ice cream treats would be £9, Marnie could not hold back her disbelief in the mini rant, describing it as ‘well bad.’ The twins’ mini tirade was viewed around 13.7M times and picked up over a million likes and almost 128,000 shares and 29,000 comments afer their aunt, Karis Lambert, who filmed the footage, shared it.

The sisters are students at St Augustine’s RC Primary School in Burnley, and also award winning dance champs who have represented their country several times. Karis added: “They are a bit like Ant and Dec. Marnie speaks her mind whereas Mylah can sometimes be a little bit quieter but she is the one who always come out with the best one liners.”