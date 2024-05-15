I went to the Elbow gig at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena and BBC and fans mistook me for Guy Garvey
Kevin Haworth and his wife Laura were waiting outside the new venue ahead of it’s opening night when starstruck Elbow fans excitedly flocked around him.
Kev was being interviewed on camera by a BBC news team and fans had mistaken him for frontman Guy Garvey.
“You couldn't make it up!,” said Kev. “I was collared by the BBC for an interview and then some superfan thought I was one of the band.
“It was a surreal night. I'd imagine a lot of bearded middle-aged men were mistaken last night!,” he quipped.
After his brief brush with fame, Kev and Laura eagerly took their seats inside the new 23,500-seat venue - the biggest indoor arena in Europe.
“We were crammed in like cattle but it was a superb atmosphere,” said Kev.
“It was a relief when they opened the doors. Until we crossed the threshold we were still wondering if it would go ahead,” he added, referring to the delays and concert cancellations which beset the arena ahead in recent weeks.
The opening was postponed three times after part of the building’s ventilation and air conditioning system fell to the ground from the ceiling during a soundcheck in early May.
“But they seem to have it shipshape now. We even got free drinks! To be honest, I think the drinks vouchers were an incentive to gain trust after all the cancellations.
“Very memorable and good to be the first people to experience it. And the gig was spot on, especially the sound quality and visuals. Very impressive.”
