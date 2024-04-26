I was bullied out of my job at Home Bargains in Talbot Road, Blackpool because I was the young pretty girl
An investigation has been launched at Home Bargains in Blackpool after a young woman claims she was bullied out of her job because she was “the young pretty girl”.
The woman, who The Gazette has chosen not to name, took to social media to share how she “has been to hell and back” working at the Talbot Road store in the resort.
Home Bargains said a full investigation into the allegations was under way.
In the post, the woman claimed she was publicly humiliated, talked about, mocked about her mental health and personal life all because she was ‘the “young pretty girl”.
“I work to make money not friends, and I certainly don’t remember getting ready for work to impress you?,” she said, taking aim at those she accused of making her “life hell”.
She described the stress of the situation leaving her crying while getting ready for work and having panic attacks.
The woman said she had chosen to speak out because “I wouldn’t want it to happen to anyone else.”
Home Bargains investigating
A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “We take allegations of this nature very seriously and our team will be reaching out to our ex-colleague to discuss the correct grievance policy and to instigate a full investigation.”
