The winner of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Has been crowned after the final episode of the series aired this weekend and reporter Megan Bainbridge has found out what the people of Lancashire made of the results.

The finale of I’m A Celebrity results revealed yesterday that McFly’s Danny Jones won the public vote to be crowned King of the Jungle with Coleen Rooney coming second and the Reverend Richard Coles in third.

The rest of the line up were professional dancer Oti Mabuse, Love Island star Maura Higgins, former professional boxer Barry McGuigan and TikToker GK Barry.

Throughout the three weeks of the series, audiences saw Danny make his way through life in the jungle and he quickly became a fan favourite.

I spoke to the people of Lancashire to find out their thoughts on Danny being crowned winner of the show, see what they had to say below.

Danny Jones was crowned king of the jungle ahead of Coleen Rooney and Richard Coles. | ITV

Do people think the right person won?

Heidi Hearne from Blackburn said: “I quite liked him [Danny] and my grandma and mum seemed to really like him so they wanted him to win.”

Hannah Lee from Leeds said: “I was expecting him [Danny] to win, I think he was quite funny and he’s quite popular in terms of music.”

However Victoria Besterfield from Greater Harwood disagreed with Heidi and Hannah as she said: “I don’t really think he did anything. From what I’ve seen, I’m like how has everyone come to that conclusion.

“I wanted GK Barry to win, I love her. She’s just so herself and she doesn’t care, she’s unapologetically herself.”

Amy Bilin from Chorley also said: “No, I didn’t think he was as entertaining as anyone else. I was surprised when GK Barry, Tulisa and Maura left. I thought either of those three were going to win, not Danny.”

Similarly Jude Roberts from Preston said: “No, I wanted GK Barry to win. I was a bit surprised that Danny won, I didn’t think he was that entertaining.”

Elsewhere on our social media, when we also asked the same question of readers, the general consensus was that people were pleased with Danny’s victory.

