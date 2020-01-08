'I've had bad days myself': Fundraiser 'Speedo Mick' accepts Lancashire pub's apology after being thrown out

Die-hard Everton F.C. supporter "Speedo Mick" has accepted a Lancashire pub's apology after the fundraiser claimed he was "chucked" out.



Michael Cullen, 55, is currently walking from John O’Groats to Lands End in swimming trunks to raise money for charity.

But the freezing fundraiser received a less than warm welcome when he reached the half-way point of his epic 1000-mile trek in Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth yesterday afternoon (January 7).

"Speedo Mick", who has raised over £83,000 for so far, was forced to leave the Royal Hotel by management who disapproved of his skimpy attire.

But today (Wednesday, January 8) Michael told the Lancashire Evening post that he has accepted their apology and doesn't want it to cause any bad feelings.

Michael said: "Some fella was just having a bad day. We don’t want it to cause a big drama and we don’t want to cause any negative stuff about anyone's business or anything like that.

"I’ve had bad days myself and I’ve reacted in exactly the same way and then regretted it, but the company have phoned me up and apologised and they have given a sizeable donation to the charity.

"Who knows what was going on in his day or in his life.

"You’ve got to think of the bigger picture. I’m sure he doesn’t act like that all of the time."

The pub's owners reportedly gave Michael a £1,000 donation to his Leave The Light On charity to support his cause.

In a statement on Twitter, Punch Pubs, a pub and bar operator in the United Kingdom, said: "At Punch Pubs & Co we are proud to run pubs that are hubs of the community.

"We are disappointed with what has happened today and, whilst wholly unintended, we know we didn’t get it right.

"We have reached out to @speedomick to make amends and support him on his great cause."

Who is "Speedo Mick"?

Michael Cullen, a former homeless man who has successfully overcome alcoholism and depression, has gained national recognition for his remarkable fundraising feats.

The Everton F.C. die-hard, famous for only wearing a blue pair of swimming trunks, is currently walking from John O’Groats to Lands end in swimming trunks to raise money for his charity Leave The Light On.

He started his epic trek back on December 10 and has raised over £83,000 so far.

Today (Wednesday, January 8), Michael reached Lancashire - the half-way point of his epic trek.

Michael made the announcement that he would be walking to Penwortham, passing through Garstang and Fulwood, on Twitter.

Michael told the Lancashire Evening post that the reaction from the public has been extremely positive.

He said: "The reaction from the public has been unbelievable. It’s been waves, smiles, photographs and everyone has been joining in."

You can donate to Michael's charity, Leave The Light On, by clicking HERE.