I tried Holland's Pies for the first time for National Pie Day and made my own pastry
I tried microwavable pies for the first time this National Pie Day and they were better than I expected.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A microwaveable pie didn't sound too appealing to me when I was asked to try one on camera for the first time.
But in the spirit of National Pie Day, I decided to nip to my local supermarket and give them a go.
"Who knows? These could be a lunch break staple for me in the future," I thought as I headed to the checkout.
I decided to try two Holland's pies - a brand that started life as a humble baker's shop in Lancashire in 1851 - to give them a fair shot.
First up was the potato and meat pie which I must admit didn't look the most appealing when I popped it into the microwave for two minutes.
The pastry wasn't flaky, but that was to be expected as I had opted to use the microwave and not the oven, and the filling didn't have a very tantalising colour.
But there was no denying that it did smell pretty good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I tried my first bite.
The flavour was rich and there was a nice hint of black pepper.
The filling also had a nice texture apart from the pastry which was a little on the soggy side, but again that could have been rectified if I had cooked it in the oven.
For £1.50 I was pleasantly surprised. Add a drink and a side and you have a quick and easy lunch option.
Next up was the cheese and onion pie.
I had saved this one until last as I thought I would like it more, but I quickly realised I liked the meat pie more once I took a bite.
While it wasn't bad, there was no denying that it felt like it lacked something.
The onion was very mild and it felt like it could've used a little more salt and pepper, but again it was better than I had expected!
Holland's Pies makes more than one million pies a week, and after trying them I might be a regular buyer of their potato and meat pies.
Fancy having a go at making your own shortcrust pastry? Follow the recipe below.
Easy shortcrust pastry
- 250g plain flour
- 125g butter
- 1-3 tbsp milk or water
- pinch of salt
- Sift the plain flour into a large bowl.
- Add the diced butter and rub it in with your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs
- Add the salt and mix again.
- Gradually add the liquid by starting with 1 tbsp milk or water. Add a little at a time until the mixture comes together to form a dough.
- Tip the mixture onto a surface and gently bring it together with your hands, then shape into a disc.
- Wrap in cling film and chill for at least 20 minutes before using.