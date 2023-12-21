News you can trust since 1886
I took my severely disabled daughter to watch Strictly Come Dancing at Blackpool Tower thanks to charity set up by Arsenal footballer and BBC sports commentator Bob Wilson

The mother of a severely disabled woman has praised staff at the BBC and Blackpool Tower for giving them the experience of a lifetime at Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Emily Woodward, 31, has watched the BBC show for years, with her mum, Nicola.

But they never imagined that they would get the chance to attend the annual spectacular, in the Tower Ballroom.

It was a ‘dream come true’, said Nicola, who brought her daughter up from Luton for a weekend of sparkles and smiles.

Inset: Emily Woodward, 31, got to watch her favourite show Strictly Come Dancing being televised from Blackpool Tower. Main: Photo of BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing at Blackpool Tower. Guy Levy/BBC/PA WireInset: Emily Woodward, 31, got to watch her favourite show Strictly Come Dancing being televised from Blackpool Tower. Main: Photo of BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing at Blackpool Tower. Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire
Inset: Emily Woodward, 31, got to watch her favourite show Strictly Come Dancing being televised from Blackpool Tower. Main: Photo of BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing at Blackpool Tower. Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

"We were right next to the stage, where the dancers came on. Lauren asked if she was enjoying herself, and Vito came and said hello too.

The compere was brilliant, he complimented the sequin top that Emily was wearing, and had some banter about her Arsenal wheelchair.”

Emily has a Ataxia Telangiectasia – a neurological disorder that affects the part of the brain that controls motor movement and speech.

She was able to get the coveted tickets through the Willow Foundation – a charity that creates special memories for seriously ill people between 16 – 40.

It was set up by the Arsenal footballer and BBC sports commentator Bob Wilson, and his wife Megs in 1999 as a lasting legacy to their daughter, Anna.

Emily had felt ‘shocked’ when she saw Bobby in the dance-off, but will always remember the incredible day when she watches it on the TV.

Nicola added: “when we got home, we watched it all back on the tele, and it showed us very briefly! She loves Strictly and it’s the best place to see it in Blackpool.”

