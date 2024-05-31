Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum from Lancashire is ensuring her stillborn baby has a legacy by helping other bereaved parents across the world.

Sarah Bernasconi-Parsons from Blackburn sadly lost her daughter Maggie in June 2015 after she was born at Burnley General Hospital.

Three months later, Sarah decided to launch Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy to help other parents who suffer a stillbirth or have a baby or toddler that passes away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of their latest charitable work, Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy - a Pride of Britain award winner - paid a special visit to the Emergency Department at Royal Preston Hospital earlier this month.

Sarah Bernasconi-Parsons and her son Oliver with staff at Royal Preston Hospital’s Emergency Department.

Maggie’s mum Sarah had originally gotten in touch with the hospital to donate some knitted hearts for people who pass away in the Emergency Department after the hospital had put a call out.

However when Melanie Marsden, an Emergency Department Sister, messaged to thank her, Sarah also asked what else the department required, and was able to donate even more items on behalf of the charity.

In total, Sarah and her son Oliver brought over 40 bear hug bags (early loss keepsakes), 20 memory boxes for babies and children, 150 adult loss keepsakes, a cuddle cot and Moses basket, totalling £3,670.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I lost my 23-year-old son in attack two weeks after his baby was born but I will ensure his legacy lives on

Sarah said: “I’m really happy to be able to support Royal Preston Hospital, and parents who have lost a child. I work with eight other hospitals across the UK, so RPH is the ninth.

“If any good can come out of awful circumstances, it all helps.

“I’ll come back in and show how to use the equipment properly, to maintain and clean it, and give some care on bereavement as well, around my experience.

“I run a group every month for bereaved parents, and it helps to explain what parents want in that situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the items donated by Sarah and Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy

Sarah will return to provide invaluable training to staff on bereavement care and on how to use and maintain the cuddle cot, which allows the parents to spend time with their babies and say goodbye on their terms, as it slows down the natural changes in their body after death.

Melanie said: “I’m so happy we’ve connected with Sarah, she’s an absolute diamond!