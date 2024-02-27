Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It wasn't quite 101 Dalmatians - but it was a wonderful sight to see over sixty of the Fylde's dottiest dogs come together.

Dogs living their best life

I met nine-month old puppies who were learning to socialise in a very fun and lively group. Dogs of all sizes galloped through the calm sea at St Anne's, chasing tennis balls and having the best time!

Some of the Dalmatians (or Dally's as they are affectionately known) were seasoned veterans. "It's her fifth Dally Rally. We love coming here," said one excited owner with a rescue dog. "It's the first time she's been off the lead, as she used to be quite nervous."

For old dogs and young pups

Even elderly dogs were at the annual event, enjoying the freedom of being on St Anne's North Beach with their owners and friends. One is there with a pram - so he can enjoy a bit of a walk and get carried back to the car!

Beaming smiles all-around at dog walk

Adults and children all had beaming smiles - myself included! Being around dogs makes me feel incredibly happy and relaxed. I got attacked with sloppy wet kisses, and approached by an eager pooch 'high fiving' me for treats.

I even brought my two Springer Spaniels (other breeds were welcome, but the walk was aimed mainly at Dalmatians). The younger one joined in with the chase, while my nine year old plodded along beside me, and had a joyful roll in the sand.

Dog-friendly location

It was a wonderful walking event, in my favourite location (I take my dogs to North Beach at least once a week and finish off with a coffee in the dog-friendly Beachcomber Cafe).