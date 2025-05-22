While we might have been enjoying some balmy temperatures and the thermostats have been turned down - we'll soon see energy bills back in the headlines.

Ofgem will announce the latest energy price cap figure on 27 May - and the focus on bringing bills down will be very much in focus as the average energy bill remains above £1,800.

In the latest episode of The Parched Pea Podcast then John 'Gilly' Gillmore discovers all about the Cosy Homes in Lancashire scheme which helps people ensure their properties are not just keeping them warm but also saving energy too.

Richard Honey from Cosy Homes in Lancashire talks about trying to ensure there's no postcode lottery when it comes to funding.

He also talks about how the scheme - which primarily works with Lancashire-based firms - works closely with landlords to show them how energy efficiency can be improved.

By 2030 rental properties must be at a 'C' rating for energy efficiency, up from an 'E' rating as it is now.

Top: John Gillymore with Preston resident Mark Senior. Bottom: John with Mrs Christine Ambrose Fatima Noorat and Gulshan James (Left to Right) from BAME Sahara Centre. | Parched Peas Podcast

Gilly also chats to Mark Senior from Preston who has been helped by the Cosy Homes scheme to replace his radiators throughout his property, install solar panels and more - all funded by the local council-backed grants provided through the Cosy Homes initiative.

He also talks about the benefits of an air source heat pump and how although he was initially sceptical about, and it was his wife who made the call.

Mark thought it was all 'too good to be true' for receiving the radiators and more as three and four days work has really limited his energy bills throughout the winter and means he no longer has to buy oil for his old radiator system.

We also hear from the Sahara Centre, based in Fishwick, who have been working with the Little Van of Warm.

The mobile part of Cosy Homes visits community groups but also goes out into communities across Preston and much of Lancashire to talk directly to people's homes.

And Gilly also talks to the assistant director of housing standards at Preston City Council Eirian Molloy - one of the local authorities which backs the Cosy Homes scheme in Lancashire - about the difference it makes in the city.

The Parched Pea Podcast is a collaboration between Blog Preston, Lancashire Post and Central Radio with Gilly exploring the people and places which make the city tick.

It is available on Spotify, Apple and all other major podcast apps via Podfollow with new episodes being released every other Wednesday starting on Wednesday 9 April.

The podcast has been supported by Cosy Homes in Lancashire, who work to keep homes in Preston and beyond warm and energy efficient.