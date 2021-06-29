I do! Third time lucky for Clitheroe couple who finally tie the knot after restrictions ease

Chris Marshall and Sue Barsby-Marshall planned to marry in March last year and March this year, but were forced to postpone due to the coronavirus restrictions.

However, last week, the happy couple married in a civil ceremony at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe surrounded by close family and friends.

They had 42 guests with a further 30 for the evening do, but they all had to remain seated and no dancing was allowed. Despite this, Sue, who wore a beautiful wedding gown from Amelia's in Clitheroe, said her big day was "perfect" and she was relieved the wedding finally went ahead. Guests were entertained by a singer and a DJ played background music after the ceremony.

The happy couple with family. Photo credit: Zoie Carter Ingham Photography

The mother-of-three explained: "Due to the pandemic, our wedding was postponed twice so when Boris Johnson said restrictions will be eased, we were so glad that we could go ahead and get married.

"We had 42 guests during the day, with a further 30 in the evening. This was based on social distancing capacity so we had to cut our guest list, but during the day we and our guests coped very well with the restrictions. We had a beautiful day and all the suppliers have been fantastic and gone above and beyond - in fact, we became friends with most of them as we had been in touch that much! Amelia's Bridal Boutique in Clitheroe kept my dress for two years!"

Under new rules announced earlier this month, the number of guests can now be invited to a wedding ceremony or reception held outside or in a Covid-secure public venue. However, venues must comply with social distancing rules, which will limit how many people they can host. They must also provide table service, and dancing and singing are still restricted. In addition, organisers of weddings should encourage people to wear face coverings inside, open windows for ventilation and ensure people are seated while eating and drinking.

Thw newlyweds added: "Chris and I are very relieved the wedding went ahead as it had been difficult to keep finding dates that my three sons and partners could make. The day was perfect with so much love, joy and happiness."

They're finally married! Photo credit: Zoie Carter-Ingham Photography