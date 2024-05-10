Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Lancashire’s most famous vocalists reached the height of his career this week - and not in the way you expect!

50-year-old Aflie Boe, who was born in Blackpool and grew up in Fleetwood, undetook a rather unusual and frightening challenge this week - abseiling down the Empire State Building.

Excluding its antenna, the iconic American building stands 380 metres tall and has never been abseiled down before until the day Alfie gave it a go.

The father of two took to his Instagram this week to share an image of himself hanging off the Empire State Building, preparing to go down, with his 110k followers.

In the caption, Alfie wrote: “I did it!!! Yesterday I challenged myself with the exhilarating challenge, I rappelled down the Empire State Building in New York City! The incentive and motivation came from The @outwardbounduk charity which enriches young generation’s lives through education outside and encourages leadership skills in the most incredible ways.

“Thank you to the Outward bound team for their professionalism and encouragement yesterday it was incredible .

“Please support this wonderful charity in anyway you can, link in my instagram stories.”

Did anyone else get involved?

Aflie was taking part in a wider event called The Big Rappel, which marked the first time anyone had abseiled down the iconic skyscraper.

Twenty of the charity’s supporters took part in the challenge on the day including celebrities such as Academy Award winner Jared Leto and actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, an Outward Bound Trustee was also in attendance, offering support to the participants.

Why was The Big Rappel held?

The challenge was organised by the Cumbrian based charity, The Outward Bound Trust UK, whose mission is to change young people’s lives through challenge, learning, and adventure.