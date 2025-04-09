Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Married at First Sight star from Lancashire has shared some frightening health news this week.

Blackburn born wedding planner Amy Kenyon just recently starred in the latest series of the Channel 4 reality show Married at First Sight.

The 27-year-old may not have left the show with the love of her life but she did find herself with a fair number of fans, her Instagram page having now amassed 151,000 followers.

Amy’s Instagram feed is ususally full of pictures and clips of herself looking very glam as she enjoys outings up and down the country but this week the Lancashire lass has posted various video of a rather different ilk.

In the first of these, Amy took her fans with her on a journey to Istanbul where she was having two cosmetic surgeries done - on her breasts and eyes.

Whilst the video itself formed a review of her experience, in the caption, the MAFS star shard the shocking news that the surgery revealed she had toxic implants in her breast from a previous UK procedure.

Explaining her frightening health news further, just yesterday Amy posted a new video on the topic.

Married at First Sight star Amy Kenyon from Lancashire has shared some worrying health news s with her fans. | Channel 4 & Amy Kenyon on Instagram

Dressed in comfy clothes and donning a pair of glasses, Amy said: “I didn't want to come on here so soon because I still feel like I've been hit in the face with a f****** football but yeah, we move. I couldn't not make this video. I've had an influx of messages from women that have these toxic implants in like how do these women not know that they have these implants in their chest? I had these implants put in in 2015 by a group called Transform Cosmetic Surgery. They were then recalled in 2019 as they were proven to cause a rare but serious cancer. Transform haven't been in touch with me to inform me of this and it's now 2025 and I've only just had these removed which is yeah very very worrying.

“Luckily I had an amazing surgeon and when I woke up he informed me that these implants were toxic and he had taken samples of my breast tissue and sent them off to be tested for cancer. Yeah, it is really scary and really worrying the fact that they've been inside me for so long and Transform didn't even feel like they had the duty of care to inform me that they'd been recalled due to the death of 33 women. So yeah, that's really nice. Could have died, still here.”

Amy then shifts to an advisory tone as she issued a message to her followers: “Please, please, please, I can't stress enough. If you do know anybody that has had their breasts done, please urge them to check what implants they have. These are called allergen implants, [but it’s] not just the allergen implants that pose a risk. I'm not a doctor, I'm not a surgeon, I don't really have a clue what I'm on about. This just happened to me recently and I'm like ‘oh my god I need to tell’. I didn't know about this and I've had them in my chest for 10 years, oh my, there must be thousands and thousands of other women that have these in the chest and have no idea.”

She continued: “They don't sell them anymore, they're toxic and if you search them on the internet, Breast Cancer Awareness has done an article about them. I think 33 women have died from these implants and yeah they're proven to cause a rare but very serious cancer. I just feel like I'm absolutely gobsmacked and feel really disgusted in the fact that myself and probably thousands of other women have these killer implants in the chest.

“I've been lucky because obviously I've had surgery and that's the only way I've found out that I've had these. I had no way of finding out what implants I had in because I stupidly lost my paperwork like an idiot. If you are like me and you have lost your paperwork, try and get in contact with the surgery that you had your breasts done. If they tell you that they don't have your records or they don't know, then I would just advise to get them removed. If you do have your paperwork, root it out, double check, you never know you might have these cancerous little bad boys in your chest.”

A few hours later, Amy then shared a second video to her feed on the topic.

In this video, the reality star offered advice to those trying to find out what type of implants they have.

You can watch that video on her Instagram page here.