"I broke my ankle tripping on a pothole and the Council told me "that's life"

A woman who was taken to hospital in an ambulance after tripping on a pothole in Preston was told “that’s life” after alerting the Council.

Rebecca Salisbury suffered a nasty dislocation to her ankle when she tripped and fell on the pothole in Seed Street in January.

Rebecca Salisbury was taken to hospital with a dislocated her ankle after tripping on a pothole in Seed Street, Preston on January 25

The post-grad student was on her way to UCLan when she lost her footing on the broken road surface and crashed to the ground in agony.

“I was off work for four weeks and I’m now on the list for surgical intervention,” said Rebecca. “I submitted a claim to Lancashire County Council and was horrified by their response.

The pothole in Seed Street, Preston which caused Rebecca to trip and fall, dislocating her ankle

“They sent me a letter saying they have repaired the road but do not accept liability.

“But it was the reason they gave that really shocked me,” said Rebecca.

“A fact of life”, say Council

“They told me “this is a less than perfect world” and potholes should be accepted as “a fact of life”.

“I was horrified. In what world is this deemed acceptable!?”

Three months after reporting the incident, an officer for Lancashire County Council got back in touch with Rebecca, denying liability and explaining that such potholes are “to be expected”.

Rebecca will need to undergo surgery to treat her dislocated ankle

In their letter, the Council said Rebecca’s pothole was “the sort of minor defect which members of the public must expect”, adding it was “a fact of life”.

The Council said: “I write to advise you that the circumstances surrounding your accident have now been investigated and regrettably I am unable to accept liability.

“It is denied that the condition of the highway was foreseeable dangerous to pedestrians.

“I consider the risk of harm of the alleged defect did not amount to a real source of danger but was the sort of minor defect which members of the public must expect.”

The letter which Lancashire County Council sent to Rebecca Salisbury denying liability for the pothole accident

It added: “The Courts are clear to distinguish between “depressions and holes in streets, which in a less than perfect world the public must simply regard as a fact of life, and defects which clearly pose a danger to pedestrians using that part of the highway.”

The letter went on to explain that the pothole was investigated but was not considered a high-risk defect. It has since been repaired, it added.