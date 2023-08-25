Hygiene Poverty charity tees up help from homebuilder

Anwyl Homes is proud to be returning as sponsors of the Bare Necessities Toiletry Bank Golf Day for a third consecutive year, having supported the inaugural event in 2021.

This year’s event takes place at the Wilmslow Golf Club on Thursday, September 14.

The charity has teed up 20 teams to take part, in a Texas Scramble format.

Anwyl’s Sophie Jones pictured with Wendy Hobson, from, Bare Necessities Toiletry Bank

Wendy Hobson, the charity’s founder, said: “Last year we raised almost £20,000 and this was the mainstay of our income, largely due to the generous bids in our auction. Knowing we have Anwyl’s backing is so great for us as we’re a small team so, as well as the financial support, we really appreciate their hands on help which has proved invaluable in delivering such a great day. The ongoing sponsorship gives us such a head start and we’re so grateful.”

Founded in 2018, Bare Necessities Toiletry Bank is tackling hygiene poverty head-on, collecting new and unused toiletries and hygiene products and distributing them through food banks, schools, homeless charities, women’s refuges and other organisations.

Based in Wilmslow, the charity’s support extends across the wider Manchester area, Stockport and Cheshire East and, where possible, they respond to requests for help from other parts of the North West.

Anwyl’s sponsorship of the golf day includes a £500 contribution towards the cost of hosting the fundraiser, plus the donation of golf boot bags for all participants.

Two Anwyl teams will also be taking part in the event.

John Grime, managing director for Anwyl Homes Lancashire said: “The rising cost of living means that more households are facing financial pressures and turning to charities like the Bare Necessities Toiletry Bank for basic items many of us take for granted. For those who would otherwise face a dilemma between eating or keeping clean, Bare Necessities provides those essential hygiene products that have become luxuries.

“Through our sponsorship of the charity golf day we’ve been able to help the charity raise much needed funds. We hope this year’s event is as successful as the last two and that the teams have fun while raising funds for a good cause.”