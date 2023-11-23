Hutton play area: This is how the Moor Lane park looks after a £95,000 makeover
Hutton Play Area off Moor Lane, behind the village hall, which was last updated in 2000, has seen major improvements with state-of-the-art facilities added such as a zip line, somersault bars, grasshoppers, dino swing and much more.
The play area which was refurbished by South Ribble Borough Council as part of a £2.4 million investment into play areas is aimed at toddlers (ages 2-6) and juniors (ages 7-12).
Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Property, Assets, Commercial Services and Major Developments, Councillor Aniela Bylinski-Gelder said: “Hutton play area was highly requested to be refurbished by residents and will benefit so many families in the area”.