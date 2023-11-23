News you can trust since 1886
Hutton play area: This is how the Moor Lane park looks after a £95,000 makeover

A children’s playground has re-opened after undergoing a £95,000 makeover.
By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT

Hutton Play Area off Moor Lane, behind the village hall, which was last updated in 2000, has seen major improvements with state-of-the-art facilities added such as a zip line, somersault bars, grasshoppers, dino swing and much more.

The play area which was refurbished by South Ribble Borough Council as part of a £2.4 million investment into play areas is aimed at toddlers (ages 2-6) and juniors (ages 7-12).

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Property, Assets, Commercial Services and Major Developments, Councillor Aniela Bylinski-Gelder said: “Hutton play area was highly requested to be refurbished by residents and will benefit so many families in the area”.

How the park previously looked when works were being carried out

How the park previously looked when works were being carried out

South Ribble Borough Council have refurbished the park as part of £2.4m investment into play areas

South Ribble Borough Council have refurbished the park as part of £2.4m investment into play areas

From this....

From this....

To this!

To this!

