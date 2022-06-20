Jim and Jan Doran from Tarleton commissioned the world famous Leyland Band to perform last Thursday evening at St Mary's Church where they held a brass band concert to an audience of 120.

The retired couple first considered hosting the concert following the heart-related deaths of two of their nephews – Philip Brough and Antony Doran, both 42.

Jim lost his parents James and Ignes from a heart attack. Jan's father Les Brough died from a heart attack and her mother Patricia O'Farrell, 94, passed away with dementia, caused by blood circulation problems, meaning that both sets of parents had heart-related conditions as the primary cause of death.

Brothers Colin Doran (left) Chris Doran (right) of Leyland Band with their uncle Paul Brough who travelled from Congleton on the night to accompany his cousins in tributes to his nephew, brother and mother who all died in the past three years of heart related illnesses.

Jim, 74, said: “The programme was well received by the audience and raised much needed awareness of various heart conditions through this event.”

He added: “We are delighted with the total raised which will go towards helping the British Heart Foundation.”

They were joined on the night by their uncle Paul Brough, formerly a member of the local Lostock Hall band and now resident in Congleton.

Peter and Carole Doran – parents of deceased son Antony and their daughter Nicola travelled from derby to support BHF.

Jim and Jan's sons Christopher, 39, and Colin 42 who play in the band also performed.