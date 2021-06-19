Hundreds of supporters enjoy England-Scotland match in Preston's Fan Zone

The Preston Fan Zone

And although the highly-anticipated game endless in a goalless draw, the fans enjoyed watching the event on a big screen on the Flag Market while sampling one or two drinks.

Preston City Centre Business Improvement District manager Mark Whittle said the all-ticket, seated event had gone well in a "great atmosphere".

He said: "We’re all set for a repeat on Tuesday, against the Czech Republic, which is another sell-out.

"We’re really grateful for local people supporting this event, our sponsors Walker&Williams Boutique Hotels, and local supplies including the bar operators from Lonely People and The Stanley.

"There is a huge demand to attend these well managed events, with a waiting list of over 700 people desperate for tickets.

"We were sadly unable to accommodate them but are confident that they’ll have enjoyed the game in one of the city’s brilliant venues."

A Lancashire police spokesman said the evening seemed to have passed without incident.

Meanwhile, a total of 30 people were arrested in central London, Met Police said.

The force added 25 of the arrests were in central London while five people were arrested in the vicinity of Wembley.

Scotland Yard said in a tweet: “13 arrests were for public order offences, 6 for drunk and disorderly, 4 for assault on police, 3 for assault, 2 related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order.”

Red flares were set off as crowds congregated in Leicester Square for the much-anticipated match.

Many fans were wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags, singing and cheering in the popular tourist spot.

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted “No Scotland, no party”.

The Met said officers entered Leicester Square at about 12.45am and encouraged those still at the scene to leave the area, with the square finally cleared by 1.15am.

