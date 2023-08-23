The free event featured live music performances by Takeaway Thieves, McHale's Permanent Brew, and Checkered from Up-Beat Rock Academy. Food trucks were also available on-site for attendees to enjoy. There was also a silent raffle in support of North West Air Ambulance.

Other organisations represented at the event included Biker Down, South Lancashire Advanced Motorcyclists and The BMW Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Bowker Motorrad, John Nichol said: "Thank you to everyone who joined us at the weekend. It was a huge success and the perfect celebration of BMW Motorrad bikes and the culture that surrounds them. It was a great event to catch up with old friends, the latest technology on two wheels, great live music, and fabulous food!"

Hundreds of Lancashire Motorcyclists Attend 100-Year BMW Motorrad Celebration in Preston

The event represented the latest collaboration with Blackpool’s The Waterloo Bar, who hosted a pop-up version of Lemmy’s Bar on-site at Preston. Lemmy’s Bar is the only Motörhead-endorsed bar in the UK. It will be the first time a pop-up version celebrating the iconic Motorhead frontman has appeared in Lancashire.

Ian Fletcher of The Waterloo Bar said: “This was a great way to celebrate our new partnership with Bowker Motorrad. Lemmy’s Bar is the only bar in the UK to officially be allowed to use the name of the much-missed Motörhead frontman. We worked closely with Bowker Motorrad to bring some great local bands who helped us create a memorable day for all who attended.”

Last month Bowker Motorrad unveiled ‘Overkill’, a newly-customised motorcycle, to celebrate their partnership with The Waterloo Music Bar. The bike was displayed at events throughout Lancashire, promoting The Waterloo Bar and the crusade to support local live music in the county. The bike was displayed at Bowker Motorrad on the docks in Preston and at events in the county and beyond.

BMW Motorrad is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023. The company was founded on March 7, 1916. To commemorate this milestone, BMW Motorrad has announced special 100 Years Edition models of the R nineT and R 18 motorcycles.