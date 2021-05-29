Hundreds line the streets in Blackpool to say goodbye to schoolboy Jordan Banks

Jordan Banks

The nine-year-old's funeral today was a private service for family and friends.

A route was planned for those wishing to pay their respects and say a final goodbye to the youngster.

Those who attended the funeral, held under Covid restrictions with a limit of 30 people, were asked to wear 'bright' colours to represent his character.

Crowds applauded as Jordan's funeral cortege went past..

Many wore football strips with the number 7 on the back while standing outside St George's School,

At Stanley School, balloons and football banners hung on the railings

Jordan's mum Danielle posted a message: "If you we’re lucky enough to know Jordan, you will know he loved his fashion. So we ask for bright colours crazy patterns and football tops to be worn.

"Floral donations are welcome or donations to Brian House hospice, thank you.

"This is a celebration of Jordan’s life. STAY FUNNY YNWA".

Liverpool FC fan Jordan died on Tuesday, May 11, while he was playing football at Common Edge playing fields.

Emergency services were called just after 5pm.

Jordan was pronounced dead later that evening.