Hugely popular events in Preston & Blackpool lead the 5 top things to do next week

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston

Pop Fest is on next weekend, pictured are The Nightingales. | submit

First up in Preston, an urban festival called Pop Fest 2025 is on between Friday, August 8 and Sunday, August 10.

Featuring some of the best indie-pop acts from all over the UK, this is a three day event taking palace across three city centre venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be two stages in The Continental on Friday evening, an all-day bill in The Ferret and an evening session at Blitz on Saturday, finishing with another all-day programme across two stages at The Continental on Sunday.

In all, more than 40 acts will appear at the Pop Fest across the weekend, with very few clashes. Weekend tickets are £75 and Saturday day tickets are £30, available online from wegottitckets.com.

Chorley

Heskin Hall is hosting Druthers Festival next weekend. | n/a

In Chorley, Heskin Hall will host the Druthers Festival on Sunday, August 10.

Running between 11:00am and 16:00pm, the festival is a celebration of the alternative, Steampunk, goth fae and cosplay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be stalls,a cafe, a bar and the garden terrace will be serving pizza.

The event is free and there is also free parking.

Blackpool

The Blackpool Air Show 2025 takes place next weekend.

Over on the Fylde Coast, the Blackpool Air Show returns between Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10.

Expect an impressive line-up of air displays throughout the weekend whilst on the ground, there will be an Air Show Village located on the Tower Festival Headland.

Open between 10am-6pm, expect a range of stalls, attractions and food concessions.

The Blackpool Air Show is free, just turn up!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde

Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story takes to the Lowther Pavillion stage next Saturday. | Show poster

In Lytham, Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story is on at the Lowther Pavillion on Saturday, August 9.

Experience the unforgettable sound of a generation with Barry Steele, alongside an extraordinary ensemble of talented musicians and singers as together they pay homage to the timeless music of Roy Orbison, The Traveling Wilburys and many of The Big O's friends.

The show starts at 7:30pm and the running time is 2 hours 20 minutes.

Tickets start from £30 but be quick as the event is nearly sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wyre

Affinity Lancashire hosts multiple family fun evenys next week.

Finally, in Fleetwood, the Affinity Lancashire Outlet again has a series of activities to entertain the little ones.

Between Tuesday, August 5 and Thursday, August 7, Affinity will run traditional seaside shows between 11:15 and 4:00pm each day, in the outside event space.

The shows, which will take palace inside Captain Cod's Club House if it rains, are interspersed with mini bus rides taking you around the centre on a mini adventure.

Then on Saturday, August 9, you can meet the summery Flowport People who will be appearing at the centre at 12'noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Each appearance lasts 30 minutes, giving you plenty of chance to take photos, and there's free face painting on the day too between 11am and 4pm.