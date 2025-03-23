Huge police search for 80-year-old who disappeared on regular walk around Lancashire beauty spots

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 16:15 BST
Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 80-year-old who disappeared after going for a walk in Lancashire yesterday.

Brian Fletcher, 80, has not been seen since leaving his home in Bury at around 1pm on Saturday (March 22).

Officers say his vehicle was last seen in the village of Tockholes, near Blackburn and Darwen, at around 1.30pm.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are continuing the search for Brian Fletcher, 80, who is missing, having been walking in the Tockholes area of Lancashire.

“Earlier today, we told you that Brian travelled from his home in Bury yesterday afternoon (22nd March) to the Tockholes area.

“We have now updated our appeal with a new picture of Brian.

Brian, 80, has not been seen since leaving his Bury address at around 1pm on Saturday (March 22). Officers say his vehicle was last seen in Tockholes, Lancashire at around 1.30pmplaceholder image
Brian, 80, has not been seen since leaving his Bury address at around 1pm on Saturday (March 22). Officers say his vehicle was last seen in Tockholes, Lancashire at around 1.30pm | Lancashire Police

“Brian is a keen walker and has a number of routes he regularly walks in that area, including Higher Roddlesworth Reservoir and Lower Roddlesworth Reservoir.

“Brian’s car was found parked in a layby nearby to this location on the A675, near to Tockholes Road.

“Brian is 5ft 8, slim, with grey hair and is believed to be wearing a brown cap, blue top and blue trousers. Brian also has a small scar on his cheek from a recent procedure.

“We are concerned for Brian’s welfare, and we are asking people visiting the area or who live in the area, to look out for him or report if they have seen him.

“If you are in the area, you will see police officers searching for Brian, together with colleagues from Bolton Mountain Rescue and Rossendale Mountain Rescue.”

“Any sightings of Brian, please call 999 immediately. Any further information which could help us locate Brian, please contact 101 – quoting log 1544 of 22nd March 2025.”

