Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 80-year-old who disappeared after going for a walk in Lancashire yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Fletcher, 80, has not been seen since leaving his home in Bury at around 1pm on Saturday (March 22).

Officers say his vehicle was last seen in the village of Tockholes, near Blackburn and Darwen, at around 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are continuing the search for Brian Fletcher, 80, who is missing, having been walking in the Tockholes area of Lancashire.

“Earlier today, we told you that Brian travelled from his home in Bury yesterday afternoon (22nd March) to the Tockholes area.

“We have now updated our appeal with a new picture of Brian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian, 80, has not been seen since leaving his Bury address at around 1pm on Saturday (March 22). Officers say his vehicle was last seen in Tockholes, Lancashire at around 1.30pm | Lancashire Police

“Brian is a keen walker and has a number of routes he regularly walks in that area, including Higher Roddlesworth Reservoir and Lower Roddlesworth Reservoir.

“Brian’s car was found parked in a layby nearby to this location on the A675, near to Tockholes Road.

“Brian is 5ft 8, slim, with grey hair and is believed to be wearing a brown cap, blue top and blue trousers. Brian also has a small scar on his cheek from a recent procedure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are concerned for Brian’s welfare, and we are asking people visiting the area or who live in the area, to look out for him or report if they have seen him.

“If you are in the area, you will see police officers searching for Brian, together with colleagues from Bolton Mountain Rescue and Rossendale Mountain Rescue.”

“Any sightings of Brian, please call 999 immediately. Any further information which could help us locate Brian, please contact 101 – quoting log 1544 of 22nd March 2025.”