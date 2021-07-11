Huge screen in Preston's Flag Market ready to show tonight's England match

The big screen in Preston's Flag Market

The fan zone has been set up by Preston s Business Improvement District (BID) to accommodate fans who want to see the match, which is being played at Wembley Stadium at 8pm tonight.

But fans are asked to bring along their test results to the event in Preston city centre.

A BID spokesman said: "It being the final, we thought we’d bring in the bigger screen.

"This beast is 46 square metres, and is ready and waiting for tonight’s Fan Zone event on the Flag Market.