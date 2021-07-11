Huge screen in Preston's Flag Market ready to show tonight's England match
A huge 46 square metre screen has been set up in Preston's Flag Market in readiness for tonight's Euro final between England and Italy.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 4:52 pm
Updated
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 4:56 pm
The fan zone has been set up by Preston s Business Improvement District (BID) to accommodate fans who want to see the match, which is being played at Wembley Stadium at 8pm tonight.
But fans are asked to bring along their test results to the event in Preston city centre.
A BID spokesman said: "It being the final, we thought we’d bring in the bigger screen.
"This beast is 46 square metres, and is ready and waiting for tonight’s Fan Zone event on the Flag Market.
"Remember if you’re coming, to please bring your test results. "