The latest plans submitted to Wyre Council, earmarked for a site at Claughton-on-Brock, were validated on January 17 and people who wanted to comment had until the deadline of February 7.

Wyre’s planning portal has been inundated with more than 340 comments, with opinions very much divided over the controversial proposals.

More than half are objecting to the proposals, with fears that resulting traffic disruption, noise, litter and anti-social behaviour will make like unbearable for residents of nearest community Catterall, a village less than half a mile away.

Plans for the new Mcdonald's have been lodged at the Calughton-on-Brock site

However, there is still some sizeable support for the plans, with some pointing to the convenience and the job opportunities the scheme would bring.

The application isn’t entirely new – it is a bigger variation of proposals already approved by Wyre planners last year.

Outline planning permission was granted in August 2023 for an application which included a 400 square metre café/restaurant for the Claughton-on-Brock Trade Park, along with the other units.

Bigger plans

However, the more recently application includes plans to increase the McDonalds cafe/restaurant to 523 square metres and is also seeking a 24 hour opening time for it.

The latest proposals are for proposed mixed-use development comprising of 3 storage and distribution units (Use Class B8), 1 office Unit (Use Class E(g)(i)) and 2 cafe/restaurant units with drive-thru (Use Class E(b)/Sui Generis), including creation of a new access and associated works.

No decision has been on the proposals by planners at this stage.

What they say

One objector stated: “This is nextdoor to us. Our neighbourhood does not have a park for my children to play in, not even a small green area for them to safely play.

"Yet somehow we're being forced to accept a 24 hour McDonald's drive through on our doorstep - with all the pollution - auditory and visual – littering, increased traffic and antissocial behaviour this will surely attract. Our household strongly opposes this!”

Another who is strongly opposed, stated: “This causes worry to neighbouring residents around the amount of traffic it will bring to

the area, which impacts safety around these new build estates for children.”

Another said: “Too much noise disruption to neighbouring properties, way too much destruction already going on in the local area's, no consideration to the local community nor objections taken into account. It all boils down to greed and money.”

But a supporter stated: “:I work up in the area a lot and cannot believe the lack of facilities around Garstang.

"I think this will have a very positive effect on the area, creating jobs, people complaining about the smell of the food should be happy that will hopefully over power the smell from the farms.

"The Screwfix store will also be a positive.”

Another one backing the plans said: “It will save a lot of people having to travel further for things that screwfix can provide... and it provides a little treat of Starbucks and McDonald's for others.

Our area lacks venues for our younger people and this would suit them. It will provide jobs to our local people also.”

Objections to the scheme have been put at 57 per cent, with 35 per cent in support and 8 per cent un dedecided.