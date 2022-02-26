Research has revealed how interested the nation is in their pets’ sleeping habits.

Internet searches on this topic have increased in the last two years whilst we have enjoyed the companionship of our pets more than ever before, with Google searches for ‘why is my dog snoring?’ up +140% in last two years.

To honour how much the nation’s furry friends have provided great company and support in recent years, Silentnight is looking for social media ambassadors for its pet bed collection which uses the same technology as its human products.

Labrasnore?

To enter, pet owners simply need to: Follow @SilentnightBeds on Instagram.

Post video content of their pets snoring or snaps of their furry friend sleeping to Instagram.

Tag @SilentnightBeds in the post. Use the hashtag #NotSoSilentnightPets.

The search is live now, and closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, March 6. Five lucky winners will then be chosen to be the social media ambassadors for the pet bed range, showcasing how our pets can still get a good night’s snooze, no matter how loud their snore is.

Could your beloved pooch be in with a chance?

Alongside being the face (and voice) of Silentnight’s pet collection, the winning pets will each receive a new bed, alongside a top of bed bundle for the owner so that they can enjoy a luxurious rest too.

Sally Bonser, spokesperson for Silentnight said: “It’s no wonder we’ve all gone barking mad about our pets. They’ve provided oodles of companionship and support through the turbulent times of the last two years.