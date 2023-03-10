With just over two months to go to the iconic song contest final in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13, venues across the Fylde coast are gearing up to host screenings of the big night – and Blackpool is even being promoted as a place to stay those heading for Liverpool as accommodation prices in the Mersey city soar.

Eurovision Fan Zone at Pleasure Beach

Tickets for the closing stages of the contest sold out in quick time so if you haven’t been lucky enough to get tickets for the hottest show in the North West, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Paradise Room will be is the place to be on Saturday 13th May when the Paradise Room will be transformed into a Eurovision Fan Zone.

Mae Muller will represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, performing the track I Wrote A Song.

It’s the opportunity to join other fans for a night to remember and on arrival, all groups will be allocated a table which represents one of the 24 countries taking part in the final.

Then watch the night unfold on the huge screen in the Paradise Room and play along with hosts David Cross and Scott Gallagher as the audience will have the chance to compete in Eurovision-themed games and competitions.

Food will be available to order on the night from a specially selected menu and tickets are £20 per person,with the evening running from 7pm to 1am.at 7pm and will run through to 1am.

The Paradisee Room at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

How to get tickets

Access to the Paradise Room is via the spiral staircase inside the Casino Building and tickets can be booked at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/events/euro-vision-fan-zone/

Other venues in he resort are understood to be planning to screen the Eurovision final. If yours is, let us know by emailing t [email protected],com

Eurovision accommodation in Blackpool

Meanwhile, Blackpool is being promoted as a prime place to stay for Eurovision fans attending Liverpool.

The Visit Blackpool tourism site says the resort “is in a prime position to offer new and returning visitors affordable accommodation and a central base for the Eurovision song contest”.

Under the heading ‘Why stay in Blackpool for Eurovision?’, Visit Blackpool says “It's easy to see why you should make Blackpool your base for Eurovision.

"Take advantage of seamless transport links and enjoy the UK's favourite seaside resort, home to the most attractions in one place outside London, during your trip.

“Blackpool is well-connected to Liverpool, taking you from the beach to the home of The Beatles in no time. Opt for a direct train from Blackpool North to Liverpool Lime Street or enjoy the luxury of having a motorway link in the heart of the resort, connecting you straight to the M55 and M6 towards Liverpool.”

The offer comes as new research shows that fans attending the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool will find their accommodation is at least 82 per cent more expensive than normal, due to demand.