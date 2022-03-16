How to make vareniki, deruny, borscht and apple cake: the Ukrainian food you can try at The Larder in Preston in aid of the British Red Cross' refugee appeal
A Preston cafe is whipping up Ukrainian grub in aid of the British Red Cross.
The Larder in Lancaster Road is selling homemade vareniki, deruny, borscht and apple cake to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.
Elizaveta Storchilo, of Kyiv, shared her family recipes with cafe boss Kay Johnson, who then sent them on to her team.
Larder chef Nik Prescott, 32, said: “It’s our way of trying to help out. It’s just good to be able to do something that helps. We’re always trying to help out our community through food.”
Vareniki are classic Ukrainian dumplings similar to Polish pierogi while deruny are potato pancakes and borscht is a red beetroot soup. Dessert is a sticky caramelised apple cake, finished with honey from Preston non-profit, The Bee Centre.
“It’s comforting and tasty without being complicated. We’ve been selling out and we’re struggling to keep up,” said Nick, before adding: “We’ll keep getting different Ukrainian recipes for as long as this crisis carries on.”