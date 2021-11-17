How to join Garstang's Christmas Santa Dash

The Garstang Santa Dash, inaugurated by Town Coun Liz Webster in 2019 when she was mayor, begins at 11am on December 5.

This year Garstang mayor Coun Alec Allan and the mayor of Wyre Council Coun Andrea Kay will officiate at the event, which starts outside the Market House on High Street.

Coun Webster said: "We are raising money for Garstang Christmas Lights and Garstang Scarecrow Festival. There is also a competition for the best dressed festive dog.The dash is available for all abilities including mobility scooters, buggies, children and adults. You don't have to run, many just walk."

Garstang Santa Dash 2019 Photo: Michael Coleran

She continued: "Spectators will be in for a treat too as we have street entertainment planned along with carol singers, entertainment by DJ Darrel Edwards and festive tunes performed by 25 piece brass band Blackpool Brass."

Garstang Musical Productions will sing Christmas carols from midday outside Bella's Coffee House in Thomas's Weind and hot refreshments and mince pies will be available to purchase for spectators. The band will perform at 11.15pm for 45 mins and from midday for 45 mins at either the Royal Oak or in Cherestanc Square, with locations to be confirmed.

Lanes Vets is providing a special hamper as a prize for the best dressed dog.

The dash route goes along High Street, Bridge Street, left by Crimpers Hairdressers and along the riverside path. Those wishing to run will complete the town's Millennium Green loop, those who want a shorter route will head back round to the High Street.

The High Street will be closed from Car Care from 10.30am to 1pm.

A warm up for the dash with Zumba Jayne will start at 10.50am. It costs £12 for adults and £6 for children to join the Dash and the price includes a Santa suit, finisher's medal and a hot chocolate courtesy of Bella’s Café. Entries will be accepted at a pop up stall in Sainsbury's supermarket in Garstang on Saturday, November 20 from 1pm - 3 pm or online at www.garstangsantadash.com

