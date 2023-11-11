News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

How the people of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble have commemorated Remembrance Weekend

People from across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble honour Remembrance Weekend in the build up to the historic event.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 18:09 GMT

Ahead of Armistice Day (November 11) and Remembrance Day (November 12), the Post asked its readers whether they had created anything special to commemorate the occasion.

As well as the many comments we received from those who had, other people have also shared pictures of them honouring the Rememberance Weekend in different ways.

Take a look at the variety of ways people from across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble have shown their respects below.

A selection of images submitted by readers

1. Remembrance commemorations

A selection of images submitted by readers Photo: submit

Tommy figures made by Preston organisation Dig In

2. Remembrance commemorations

Tommy figures made by Preston organisation Dig In Photo: submit

The garden at Buckshaw Retirement Village

3. Remembrance commemorations

The garden at Buckshaw Retirement Village Photo: submit

More from Buckshaw Retirement Village

4. Remembrance commemorations

More from Buckshaw Retirement Village Photo: submit

