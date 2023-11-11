How the people of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble have commemorated Remembrance Weekend

People from across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble honour Remembrance Weekend in the build up to the historic event.

Ahead of Armistice Day (November 11) and Remembrance Day (November 12), the Post asked its readers whether they had created anything special to commemorate the occasion.

As well as the many comments we received from those who had, other people have also shared pictures of them honouring the Rememberance Weekend in different ways.

Take a look at the variety of ways people from across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble have shown their respects below.

1 . Remembrance commemorations A selection of images submitted by readers Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Remembrance commemorations Tommy figures made by Preston organisation Dig In Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Remembrance commemorations The garden at Buckshaw Retirement Village Photo: submit Photo Sales