The death of the Queen was announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Her Royal Highness passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne.

A state funeral for Her Majesty will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am.

The floral tributes to the Queen at the Obelisk on Preston Flag Market

