How Lancashire Post readers can leave a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Our online book of condolence has been opened for readers to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
By colin ainscough
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:02 am
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:05 am
The death of the Queen was announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Her Royal Highness passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne.
A state funeral for Her Majesty will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am.
Most Popular
-
1
Why is the M6 closed? Motorists rage at 'barbaric' Lancashire closure that left some stuck for up to 12 hours
-
2
Why is the M6 closed? Long delays for drivers in Lancashire - How long they’ll last for and what diversions are in place
-
3
King Charles III's Lancashire proclamation: 18 pictures as huge crowd flocks to Preston's Flag Market
-
4
King Charles III proclamation services in South Ribble and Chorley - Dates, times, floral tributes and road closures
-
5
Family pay tribute to Preston teenager with a "zest for life" killed in M6 crash
Read More
Read MoreKing Charles III's Lancashire proclamation: 18 pictures as huge crowd flocks to ...
Readers can pay their respects by submitting a message for our online book of condolence here, which will be published in print and online: https://www.nationalworld.com/news/uk/online-book-condolence-queen-elizabeth-ii-your-message-3839230