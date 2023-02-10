Turkey earthquake aftermath

The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude quake has passed 21,000 since it hit on Monday – reducing thousands of homes and buildings across the south of Turkey and northern Syria to rubble as people slept.

Search operations have managed to recover people four days on from the disaster, including six rescued from a collapsed building in Turkey after spending 101 hours beneath the debris.

An appeal to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has raised more than £30 million in just 24 hours.

Ministry of Defence (MOD) of UK Humanitarian Aid being loaded onto a Royal Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft at RAF Brize Norton ahead of being transported to Turkey in support of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Salah Saeed, its chief executive, called for the public to keep up the momentum to ensure the charities can do more to help those in need.

“I am tremendously grateful to all the people who have already donated to the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal,” he said.

“The stories we are now hearing from the survivors who have managed to escape the ruins of flattened and crumpled buildings without shoes and coats in the depths of winter are desperately sad.”

He added: “But we can do more with your donations. If you are able – please help.”

Charities including Oxfam, Islamic Relief and the International Rescue Committee are among those working on the ground to find people trapped in rubble and support survivors.

Mr Saeed said: “Thousands of buildings, including hospitals and schools, have collapsed and infrastructure has been badly damaged.

“Four days after the first earthquake struck while people slept, the focus is turning to the growing humanitarian needs of the 17 million people in the affected area.

“Many people have been left without shelter in freezing winter conditions, and food and clean water is needed.”

Here is where you can make donations in Lancashire and online:

Have you started an appeal, please email [email protected]

Preston Community Hub

Preston Community Hub near New Hall Lane in the city is collecting warm clothes and blankets. While the priority has been clothing, from Monday, February 13, 2023, the hub will also start collecting tinned food.

Find them on Facebook

Gables Pub

The Leyland pub has provided a donations bucket for locals to donate to the the Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal. All proceeds will go to the Red Cross foundation.

Find them on Facebook

the independent barbers

the independent barbers in George Street, Lancaster, has put a collection box at the reception to collect money for the earthquake appeal.

Find them on Facebook