Considered to be the ‘Gold Standard’ of the security industry, Gareth Allsopp, 41, is one of the youngest to secure the qualification, with only 237 people in the world having achieved it.

He works in ONR’s CNSS division as an inspector, focusing on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Nuclear Technologies (ANTs).

His other role is working in the Sabotage and Target Analysis and Review (STAR) team which studies emerging technologies and their suitability for the UK, including assessment area work and looking at key areas of protection at facilities.

Gareth, who received the honour in May, last year, said: "For me, it’s less than a personal endeavour and more one for the department.

“Security is growing and changing, and so it’s always good to have security inspectors recognised for what we do.”

The Civil Nuclear Security and Safeguards (CNSS) division within ONR is responsible for approving security arrangements within the civil nuclear industry.

Holders must comply with a Code of Conduct, a professional disciplinary code, and complete continued professional development each year.

A peer of the realm in charge of the charter will issue the certificate to Gareth, who will also be given a silk tie and lapel badge.