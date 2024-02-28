Housing developer Miller Homes say final finish 'still to be added' on controversial walkway at entrance to The Calders in Cliviger
The walkway has been erected at the entrance to The Calders in Red Lees Road, Cliviger, a development of 125 properties being built by Miller Homes. Residents were stunned to see the metal ramp appear as the entrance and access to a public footpath that cuts through the site towards Towneley. Many took to social media to slate the construction as being totally out of keeping with the area, branding it as an ‘eyesore,’ and ‘disgusting’ and several have made official complaints to Burnley Council.
County councillor Cosima Towneley described the walkway as a ‘carbuncle on the countryside’ and one resident likened it to an ‘industrial fire escape.’
A spokesman for Miller Homes said: “A modern, accessible ramp is at the early stages of construction at The Calders development. This replaces an historic stepped right of way between two levels with a significant height difference which did not meet accessibility requirements.
“Miller Homes is in dialogue with the council to understand their preferences for the landscaping and final finish which are still to be added.”
Burnley Council has said it is also in discussions with Lancashire County Council’s public rights of way team regarding the design of the ramp.