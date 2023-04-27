The median house price in the Preston area in February was £161,636 according to the ONS.

If you’re looking to get on the property ladder Preston then settling down in some parts of the city are certainly more expensive than others. Recent figures show that the majority of the most expensive neighbourhoods in Preston are clustered around the north of the city.

The median property price in Broughton, Preston’s most expensive neighbourhood, hit £296,475 according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Not good viewing for those hoping to get on the property ladder during a cost of living crisis. But those who got cash to splash, Broughton is very much a desirable location, with loads to offer in terms of location and amenities.

Below are the eight most expensive properties listed for sale right now on Rightmove in the area.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Preston's most expensive neighbourhood The eight most expensive homes list for sale right now in Preston's most expensive neighbourhood Photo: WILLIAM BARTON Photo Sales

2 . Garstang Road - £850,000 https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85772526#/?channel=RES_BUY Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Garstang Road - interior What the estate agent says: "A rare development opportunity. Nestled into Broughton village, this wonderful substantial detached FARMHOUSE is in need of a full renovation and improvement scheme. Adjacent to the farmhouse there is a substantial brick-built barn with beautiful beam features which has potential to convert (subject to gaining any necessary consents). There is currently planning consent for the barn to be demolished and for the erection of two detached dwellings." Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4 . Garstang Road aerial What the estate agent says: "Unmissable opportunity to acquire one of these exclusive four bedroom properties, nestled in a community of thirty properties. Situated in the highly sought after location of Broughton, yet within excellent accessibility to amenities." Photo: submit Photo Sales