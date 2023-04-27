News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
1 hour ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
2 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
5 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
5 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
7 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

House prices near me: the 8 most expensive homes listed for sale right now in Preston's most exclusive neighbourhood

The median house price in the Preston area in February was £161,636 according to the ONS.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

If you’re looking to get on the property ladder Preston then settling down in some parts of the city are certainly more expensive than others. Recent figures show that the majority of the most expensive neighbourhoods in Preston are clustered around the north of the city.

The median property price in Broughton, Preston’s most expensive neighbourhood, hit £296,475 according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Not good viewing for those hoping to get on the property ladder during a cost of living crisis. But those who got cash to splash, Broughton is very much a desirable location, with loads to offer in terms of location and amenities.

Below are the eight most expensive properties listed for sale right now on Rightmove in the area.

Undefined: readMore
The eight most expensive homes list for sale right now in Preston's most expensive neighbourhood

1. Preston's most expensive neighbourhood

The eight most expensive homes list for sale right now in Preston's most expensive neighbourhood Photo: WILLIAM BARTON

Photo Sales
https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85772526#/?channel=RES_BUY

2. Garstang Road - £850,000

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85772526#/?channel=RES_BUY Photo: submit

Photo Sales
What the estate agent says: "A rare development opportunity. Nestled into Broughton village, this wonderful substantial detached FARMHOUSE is in need of a full renovation and improvement scheme. Adjacent to the farmhouse there is a substantial brick-built barn with beautiful beam features which has potential to convert (subject to gaining any necessary consents). There is currently planning consent for the barn to be demolished and for the erection of two detached dwellings."

3. Garstang Road - interior

What the estate agent says: "A rare development opportunity. Nestled into Broughton village, this wonderful substantial detached FARMHOUSE is in need of a full renovation and improvement scheme. Adjacent to the farmhouse there is a substantial brick-built barn with beautiful beam features which has potential to convert (subject to gaining any necessary consents). There is currently planning consent for the barn to be demolished and for the erection of two detached dwellings." Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
What the estate agent says: "Unmissable opportunity to acquire one of these exclusive four bedroom properties, nestled in a community of thirty properties. Situated in the highly sought after location of Broughton, yet within excellent accessibility to amenities."

4. Garstang Road aerial

What the estate agent says: "Unmissable opportunity to acquire one of these exclusive four bedroom properties, nestled in a community of thirty properties. Situated in the highly sought after location of Broughton, yet within excellent accessibility to amenities." Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PrestonHOUSE pricesONSRightmove