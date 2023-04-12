News you can trust since 1886
House prices in Preston: the 8 neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider. So which parts of Preston have the most affordable homes?

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of Preston, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Across England and Wales, the cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property can largely be found in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 128 have median house prices of under £100,000. The cheapest place to buy a house is Horden in County Durham, where the average property will set you back just £57,500. Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods were all found in London. Barking Central was the cheapest neighbourhood to buy a property in the capital, with prices just below £200,000.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022. How do property prices compare in Preston? Here we reveal the eight cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property.

ONS figures have revealed the cheapest areas of Preston

1. House prices: Preston's cheapest neighbourhoods

ONS figures have revealed the cheapest areas of Preston Photo: WILLIAM BARTON

Ingol: Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £133,000

2. House prices: Preston's cheapest neighbourhoods

Ingol: Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £133,000 Photo: Google Maps

Ribbleton: Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £131,000

3. House prices: Preston's cheapest neighbourhoods

Ribbleton: Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £131,000 Photo: Google Maps

Preston Town Centre: Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £120,750

4. House prices: Preston's cheapest neighbourhoods

Preston Town Centre: Median price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £120,750 Photo: Duncan Andison

