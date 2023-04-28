News you can trust since 1886
House prices in Preston: the 17 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Preston can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows. Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832. The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022. As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Preston have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Here the property prices in 17 areas of Preston

1. Fastest growing house price areas in Preston

Here the property prices in 17 areas of Preston Photo: Duncan Andison

Preston city centre - Average sale price, year ending Sep 2021: £97,000. Average sale price, year ending Sep 2022: £120,750. Difference in price from Sep 2021 to Sep 2022 £23,750. % change in price from Sep 2021 to Sep 2022 (negative values mean prices fell) 24.5%

2. Fastest growing house price areas - Preston city centre

Moor Park - Average sale price, year ending Sep 2021: £86,500. Average sale price, year ending Sep 2022: £100,000. Difference in price from Sep 2021 to Sep 2022 £13,500. % change in price from Sep 2021 to Sep 2022 (negative values mean prices fell) 15.6%.

3. Fastest growing house price areas - Moor Park

St Matthews - Average sale price, year ending Sep 2021: £75,000. Average sale price, year ending Sep 2022: £85,500. Difference in price from Sep 2021 to Sep 2022 £10,500. % change in price from Sep 2021 to Sep 2022 (negative values mean prices fell) 14.0%.

4. Fastest growing house price areas - St Matthews

